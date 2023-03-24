Matt Taibbi | Censorship Industrial Complex is the "Next Military Contracting Gold Rush"

Matt Taibbi on the Kim Iverson show says the Censorship Industrial Complex is the "Next Military Contracting Gold Rush"





"This is the big thing that is seizing Washington right now. The tap is running dry on counter-terrorism so there's an enormous amount of money that has to be appropriated unless they come up with a new mission, and this is it."

Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v2e7fju-the-covid-twitter-files-drop-protecting-fauci-while-censoring-the-truth-wma.html







