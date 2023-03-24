Create New Account
Matt Taibbi | Censorship Industrial Complex is the "Next Military Contracting Gold Rush"
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago
Matt Taibbi on the Kim Iverson show says the Censorship Industrial Complex is the "Next Military Contracting Gold Rush"


"This is the big thing that is seizing Washington right now. The tap is running dry on counter-terrorism so there's an enormous amount of money that has to be appropriated unless they come up with a new mission, and this is it."

Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v2e7fju-the-covid-twitter-files-drop-protecting-fauci-while-censoring-the-truth-wma.html



censorshipdeclasweaponizationdstwitter filesmatt taibimil industrial complex

