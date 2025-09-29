© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński: "Dear leftists... China is laughing at you. Russia is laughing. India is laughing. You know why? Because of your eco-madness."
"We are responsible for 7% of [global CO₂ emissions], when China is responsible for 30%, and Madame von der Leyen wants to save the planet with our money. This is madness."
"This madness will be stopped by people of common sense... We are going to restore Europe, we are going to rebuild it."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING