Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński: "Dear leftists... China is laughing at you. Russia is laughing. India is laughing. You know why? Because of your eco-madness."



"We are responsible for 7% of [global CO₂ emissions], when China is responsible for 30%, and Madame von der Leyen wants to save the planet with our money. This is madness."



"This madness will be stopped by people of common sense... We are going to restore Europe, we are going to rebuild it."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

