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"IF it’s real it’s the most disruptive medicinal technology of this century..." 🎙️ Anton Fedorenko Interview
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1076 views • June 06, 2022
Anton Fedorenko is the mastermind behind Infopathy which offers two biohacking devices that I’ve been using for some time now to enhance my brainpower, mood, concentration, immunity, sleep, and even exercise.
Last year I published a biohacker review entitled "Downloadable medicine is NO longer science fiction…" and it made the dogmatic “skeptics” of the internet very angry.
Now, I can understand the skeptics because non-pharmaceutical, downloadable medicine is a pretty fantastic proposition. IF it’s real it’s the most disruptive medicinal technology of this century.
In this interview, we discuss the mind-blowing phenomena of water memory and Anton explains how infoceuticals (ICs) actually work.
2:22 Skeptical?
4:10 History, theory & mechanism
17:57 Why ICs don’t have side effects
22:00 The nose is a spectrometer
25:32 Scientific evidence
30:28 Placebo effect and ICs
40:55 Anecdotal evidence from the Infopathy community
47:00 Anton’s go-to ICs
53:03 ICs vs EMFs
59:59 Anton’s cognitive enhancement biohacks
1:05:12 What to expect from ICs
1:08:22 How to get the optimal effect from the ICs
1:15:13 The new EMF-shielded water bottle
1:17:00 Which ICs are free to the public
1:18:25 Spend +$150 with Infopathy to join the Limitless Mindset Secret Society
Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/151-anton-fedorenko
Shop 🛒 Infopathy
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy
Spend 💲150 with Infopathy
Via LimitlessMindset.com or the link here to get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me and an invite to the Limitless Mindset Secret Society. Details here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Last year I published a biohacker review entitled "Downloadable medicine is NO longer science fiction…" and it made the dogmatic “skeptics” of the internet very angry.
Now, I can understand the skeptics because non-pharmaceutical, downloadable medicine is a pretty fantastic proposition. IF it’s real it’s the most disruptive medicinal technology of this century.
In this interview, we discuss the mind-blowing phenomena of water memory and Anton explains how infoceuticals (ICs) actually work.
2:22 Skeptical?
4:10 History, theory & mechanism
17:57 Why ICs don’t have side effects
22:00 The nose is a spectrometer
25:32 Scientific evidence
30:28 Placebo effect and ICs
40:55 Anecdotal evidence from the Infopathy community
47:00 Anton’s go-to ICs
53:03 ICs vs EMFs
59:59 Anton’s cognitive enhancement biohacks
1:05:12 What to expect from ICs
1:08:22 How to get the optimal effect from the ICs
1:15:13 The new EMF-shielded water bottle
1:17:00 Which ICs are free to the public
1:18:25 Spend +$150 with Infopathy to join the Limitless Mindset Secret Society
Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/151-anton-fedorenko
Shop 🛒 Infopathy
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy
Spend 💲150 with Infopathy
Via LimitlessMindset.com or the link here to get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me and an invite to the Limitless Mindset Secret Society. Details here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
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