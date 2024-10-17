Our NEWEST Sponsor

ALL Disease Mitigated by Vitamin C

With Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD

TomLevyMD.com, @DrThomasLevy, [email protected]

One of the biggest problems underlying people’s health – outside of the vaccines, the EMFs, the environmental toxins, and the chemical pollutants, is the lack of antioxidants in the diet, along with the enormous hits we’re taking from the aforementioned pro-oxidant exposures.

The first part of the solution, of course, is to identify and mitigate these toxin sources as best we can. The second part involves using high dose Vitamin C to overcome the deficiencies of antioxidants – and to relieve dis-ease states.

Dr. Levy is a board-certified cardiologist and a bar-certified attorney. After practicing adult cardiology for 15 years, he began to research the enormous toxicity associated with modern dentistry, as well as the pronounced ability of properly-administered vitamin C to neutralize this toxicity. He has now written 13 books, with several addressing the wide-ranging properties of vitamin C in neutralizing all toxins and resolving most infections, as well as its vital role in the effective treatment of heart disease and cancer. He’s not alone in his thinking, either. Others have addressed the important roles of dental toxicity and nutrition in managing health.

Inducted into the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame in 2016, Dr. Levy continues to research the impact of the orthomolecular application of vitamin C, and antioxidants in general, on chronic degenerative diseases including heart disease. His ongoing research involves documenting that ALL diseases are different forms and degrees of focal scurvy, arising from increased oxidative stress, especially intracellularly, and that they all benefit from bio-oxidative therapy protocols that optimize the antioxidant levels in the body while eliminating pathogens.