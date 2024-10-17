BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALL Disease Mitigated by Vitamin C
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 6 months ago

Our NEWEST Sponsor

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. Its Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money back guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

https://yourmp.cardiomiraclehealth.com/

 

ALL Disease Mitigated by Vitamin C

With Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD

TomLevyMD.com, @DrThomasLevy, [email protected]

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

 

One of the biggest problems underlying people’s health – outside of the vaccines, the EMFs, the environmental toxins, and the chemical pollutants, is the lack of antioxidants in the diet, along with the enormous hits we’re taking from the aforementioned pro-oxidant exposures. 

The first part of the solution, of course, is to identify and mitigate these toxin sources as best we can.  The second part involves using high dose Vitamin C to overcome the deficiencies of antioxidants – and to relieve dis-ease states.

Dr. Levy is a board-certified cardiologist and a bar-certified attorney. After practicing adult cardiology for 15 years, he began to research the enormous toxicity associated with modern dentistry, as well as the pronounced ability of properly-administered vitamin C to neutralize this toxicity. He has now written 13 books, with several addressing the wide-ranging properties of vitamin C in neutralizing all toxins and resolving most infections, as well as its vital role in the effective treatment of heart disease and cancer. He’s not alone in his thinking, either.  Others have addressed the important roles of dental toxicity and nutrition in managing health.

Inducted into the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame in 2016, Dr. Levy continues to research the impact of the orthomolecular application of vitamin C, and antioxidants in general, on chronic degenerative diseases including heart disease. His ongoing research involves documenting that ALL diseases are different forms and degrees of focal scurvy, arising from increased oxidative stress, especially intracellularly, and that they all benefit from bio-oxidative therapy protocols that optimize the antioxidant levels in the body while eliminating pathogens.

Keywords
dentistryvitamin cantioxidantsdr thomas levy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy