MULTIPLE EMERGENCY ALERTS DECLARED-MILLIONS IN THE PATH*FLOODS-FIRES-QUAKES*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Published 20 hours ago

https://www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/37-million-at-risk-for-flooding-from-blockbuster-california-rainstorm/1618504

https://www.natureworldnews.com/articles/54970/20230111/pattern-devastating-earthquakes-following-prolonged-heavy-rain-raises-concern-over.htm

https://watchers.news/2024/02/02/catalonias-worst-drought-in-a-century-prompts-declaration-of-drought-emergency-new-water-restrictions-spain/

https://twitter.com/andtartary2/status/1753774888609808656

https://twitter.com/Oops_67/status/1753734890108096860

https://www.sott.net/article/488494-New-study-finds-global-plant-growth-accelerated-thanks-to-higher-carbon-dioxide-levels

https://www.sott.net/article/488484-90000-year-old-footprints-of-multiple-humans-found-on-Moroccan-beach

https://twitter.com/AigarsVasiljev1/status/1753772586251526572

https://twitter.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1753697555764961738

https://twitter.com/KaliEpoch/status/1753778443614114214

https://twitter.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1753802203242902012

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1753710264829280640

https://twitter.com/search?q=earthquake&src=typed_query

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1753788318683140328

https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/status/1753611060513575160MU

Keywords
climate changefloodgiantsfirefloodingearth changeswildfirestartariastormmudflood

