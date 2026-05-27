Planet Mind Control: Why You Can't See the Collapse Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people are serotonin-depleted zombies because their reality is a script written by producers who view the masses as a joystick. You live on Planet Mind Control. If you still trust the news, you are the product. So, what do you do? You prepare.
Freedom Fest: freedomfest.com
Planet Mind Control Doc: https://planetmindcontrol.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2059262229409649113
Freedom Fest:
freedomfest.com
Planet Mind Control Doc:
Tankers:
https://x.com/kashyap286/status/2059165544566456542?s=20
The Ovens Never Stop Burning:
https://news.sky.com/video/coronavirus-in-mexico-the-ovens-never-stop-burning-11987559
Guard talking to Jeff in Mex city crematorium:
https://vigilante.tv/w/jcug9EfDdhoZ94wozbifjz
TDV Subcription Free Trial
dollarvigilante.com/freetrial
Bombing Lebanon
https://x.com/sahouraxo/status/2059262813411913960?s=20
Ben Gvir:
https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/2059265916790067351
Ben Gvir Flotilla:
https://x.com/haaretzcom/status/2057063202639253845
Canada Gov Plans to kill half population
https://x.com/jasonjamesbnn/status/1982857942723637262
Tim Hortons Guy:
https://x.com/mario4thenorth/status/2059265805418672251
Guy Brought to Mental Hospital in CA
https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2059021751129182586
Bolsheviks
https://x.com/i/status/2055304496369004970
Lyme Disease
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2056510417686466629
More Lyme:
https://x.com/60Minutes/status/2058689504161005754
Data Centers:
https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2058271001901781250
Elon's Baby Momma
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2056510417686466629