Planet Mind Control: Why You Can't See the Collapse Coming

Most people are serotonin-depleted zombies because their reality is a script written by producers who view the masses as a joystick. You live on Planet Mind Control. If you still trust the news, you are the product. So, what do you do? You prepare.





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2059262229409649113





Freedom Fest:

freedomfest.com





Planet Mind Control Doc:

https://planetmindcontrol.com





Tankers:

https://x.com/kashyap286/status/2059165544566456542?s=20





The Ovens Never Stop Burning:

https://news.sky.com/video/coronavirus-in-mexico-the-ovens-never-stop-burning-11987559





Guard talking to Jeff in Mex city crematorium:

https://vigilante.tv/w/jcug9EfDdhoZ94wozbifjz





TDV Subcription Free Trial

dollarvigilante.com/freetrial





Bombing Lebanon

https://x.com/sahouraxo/status/2059262813411913960?s=20





Ben Gvir:

https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/2059265916790067351





Ben Gvir Flotilla:

https://x.com/haaretzcom/status/2057063202639253845





Canada Gov Plans to kill half population

https://x.com/jasonjamesbnn/status/1982857942723637262





Tim Hortons Guy:

https://x.com/mario4thenorth/status/2059265805418672251





Guy Brought to Mental Hospital in CA

https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2059021751129182586





Bolsheviks

https://x.com/i/status/2055304496369004970





Lyme Disease

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2056510417686466629





More Lyme:

https://x.com/60Minutes/status/2058689504161005754









Data Centers:

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2058271001901781250





Elon's Baby Momma

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2056510417686466629







