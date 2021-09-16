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Supplements Revealed Bonus Mira Calton
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10 views • September 16, 2021
Mira is the co-owner of Calton Nutrition.
“Stress is a huge micronutrient depleater, and we are overwhelmed with stress these days.” B vitamins, vitamin C, and fatty acids are just a few of many depleted by stress.
“The biggest game-changer so far is micronutrient competition. Nutrients actually compete with each other for receptor sites. “The ah-ha moment was… if we separate them, there’s hope!”
“Stress is a huge micronutrient depleater, and we are overwhelmed with stress these days.” B vitamins, vitamin C, and fatty acids are just a few of many depleted by stress.
“The biggest game-changer so far is micronutrient competition. Nutrients actually compete with each other for receptor sites. “The ah-ha moment was… if we separate them, there’s hope!”
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