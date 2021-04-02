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2X Olympic Gold Medalist: I Would Rather Miss The Olympics Than Take Vaccine
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121 views • April 02, 2021
Two time Jamaican Olympic gold medal winner and 100 / 200 meter track and field star Yohan Blake:
"I would rather miss the olympics than take the vaccine."
source:
http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20210227/i-rather-miss-olympics-take-vaccine-blake
"I would rather miss the olympics than take the vaccine."
source:
http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20210227/i-rather-miss-olympics-take-vaccine-blake
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