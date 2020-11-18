© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Best & Taylor Intel (11/18/2020): Babylon Is Fallen, Is Fallen — 'The River of No Return'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • November 19, 2020
Trump, Biden, Dominion, Fraud, Virus 2, Brain Games, Iran, Israel, Earth Changes & More…
OK, so here we go down the river of no return, headed for the falls with no way out – and this is what America and the world get for Christ rejection even if they don’t realize it. The plans for world domination are now moving ahead as the 4th Beast of Daniel rises up – but it is undetected for what it is – and has many a deceptive front, as in the CV-19 plandemic, the Illuminati Trojan horse. Now the CDC, funded by Bill Gates is calling for FEMA CAMP ISOLATION FOR THE ELDERLY, which is code for killing off the older folks because they knew what freedom really was and they need to be silenced. Then we have more earth changes, more erratic weather, and fake food shortages – to starve people into submission – all of which keeps people focused on the things of this world and keeping them from doing what Jesus Christ commanded them to do to escape the MATRIX. My consolation is ALL DEEP STATE OPERATIVES no matter of what level end up in eternal ruin lest they repent… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
OK, so here we go down the river of no return, headed for the falls with no way out – and this is what America and the world get for Christ rejection even if they don’t realize it. The plans for world domination are now moving ahead as the 4th Beast of Daniel rises up – but it is undetected for what it is – and has many a deceptive front, as in the CV-19 plandemic, the Illuminati Trojan horse. Now the CDC, funded by Bill Gates is calling for FEMA CAMP ISOLATION FOR THE ELDERLY, which is code for killing off the older folks because they knew what freedom really was and they need to be silenced. Then we have more earth changes, more erratic weather, and fake food shortages – to starve people into submission – all of which keeps people focused on the things of this world and keeping them from doing what Jesus Christ commanded them to do to escape the MATRIX. My consolation is ALL DEEP STATE OPERATIVES no matter of what level end up in eternal ruin lest they repent… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.