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HOAXED - Documentary
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156 views • July 27, 2021
"HOAXED" is an insider's look at the Fake News phenomenon and the consequences of media misinformation, with interviews from those who have been accused of spreading it themselves.
Today the fake news has only escalated. We need to educate ourselves and learn how to recognize it and be aware of what we are being beaten over the head with in what is turning out to be no longer subtle but clear as day propaganda and lies.
#fakenews #freemovie
Connect with 1091 Pictures
Website: http://www.1091pictures.com
Today the fake news has only escalated. We need to educate ourselves and learn how to recognize it and be aware of what we are being beaten over the head with in what is turning out to be no longer subtle but clear as day propaganda and lies.
#fakenews #freemovie
Connect with 1091 Pictures
Website: http://www.1091pictures.com
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