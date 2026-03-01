💪🏼 BLAQ HISTORY 💪🏼

The world is waking up.

Common sense is returning.

People are escaping the matrix and learning to SEE.

True awakening is deep.

The awakening is an eternal journey down a path.

It's a path that is both inspiring and empowering.

It's a deep and unending journey that brings the seeker face to face with their authentic self.

Not the self that runs around this earth realm believing that who they are is in this meat suit.

Meaning their body.

No that is NOT who you are.

Who you are is your inner being, your soul personality, the Warrior Spirit within you.

The journey of awakening leads you to KNOW this self.

It's your true connection to source, or GOD if you prefer.

It takes one down a path that continues to last breath.

"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon

