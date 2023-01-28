Brian Ruhe Show Group Questions Him about UFO History

On Jan. 26, 2023, seven of us met and Diane and others had some questions for me. Topics:I started with the background of when the flying saucer interest started on June 24, 1947 with Kenneth Arnold.

Pioneers, Donald Keyhoe and J. Allen Hynek

How I got interested, with Star Trek

Buddhist cosmology got me more interested

2006, I discovered YouTube!

Joined UFOBC

In, 2009 founded Vancouver UFO Meetup and met contactees.

My top 3 priorities for the world.

Met Jeff Selver, March 15, 2020

People don’t see how it connects with our society and Governments

I want to be evidence based with a working hypothesis. my opinion is not good enough.

Raising awareness about the E.T. Agenda for human advancement.

I explain my particular focus & why.

As a truther, should I ignore disinfo or out it? Such as the "Nazis in space" nonsense.

I can get significant guests in the upper echelons of the UFO community.