Brian Ruhe Show Group Questions Him about UFO History

On Jan. 26, 2023, seven of us met and Diane and others had some questions for me. Topics:I started with the background of when the flying saucer interest started on June 24, 1947 with Kenneth Arnold.
Pioneers, Donald Keyhoe and J. Allen Hynek
How I got interested, with Star Trek
Buddhist cosmology got me more interested
2006, I discovered YouTube!
Joined UFOBC
In, 2009 founded Vancouver UFO Meetup and met contactees.
My top 3 priorities for the world.
Met Jeff Selver, March 15, 2020
People don’t see how it connects with our society and Governments
I want to be evidence based with a working hypothesis. my opinion is not good enough.
Raising awareness about the E.T. Agenda for human advancement.
I explain my particular focus & why.
As a truther, should I ignore disinfo or out it? Such as the "Nazis in space" nonsense.
I can get significant guests in the upper echelons of the UFO community.
