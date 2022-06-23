CHP Talks: Geoff Clarke—Dealing With the Pain of the Heart

June 23, 2022: My guest this week is my good friend and neighbour, Geoff Clarke, President of the Institute of Biblical Counselling International (IBCI). Geoff also is involved with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) and another organization, the Northern Hockey Lads (NHL), a friendship-evangelism project that involves teams of amateurs that travel to various countries, bringing Canadian goodwill and establishing contact points between nations. On our program today, Geoff explains the work of IBCI, the counselling courses they offer and the importance of people seeking to understand and heal from the “pain of the heart” that we all experience in varying degrees in broken relationships, personal disappointments, etc.

Geoff lives in Telkwa, northwest BC, with his (Finnish) wife Milja. They have 4 incredible children, ages 16 to 23.

To learn more about the one-week Pain of the Heart course or the 3-week modules of Biblical Counselling, visit: https://www.ibcinternational.net

Their Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/BiblicalCounsellingIBCI

To contact Geoff Clarke directly: [email protected]





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