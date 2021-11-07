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The Truth About the Jan 6th Capital "Insurrection" RIGHTING History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th
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111 views • November 07, 2021
David Sumrall of StopHate.com had a crew and 4 cameras at the capital on Jan 6th. He wasn't planning on documenting a riot, murders, Antifa/activist infiltration, police lobbing explosives, a man being pushed off of the capital steps by police who later died, police leading people in and more, but he did.
He didn't plan on providing the facts that blow apart the lies perpetrated as the truth by the media, FBI and Democrat politicians, but he did.
Watch the documentary and get the truth about January 6th most of the media won't touch. (Tucker Carlson excluded with his 3 part series on the event.)
At the time of this upload, 94 people are still incarcerated in solitary in DC for terrorism whom no one is permitted to visit.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
He didn't plan on providing the facts that blow apart the lies perpetrated as the truth by the media, FBI and Democrat politicians, but he did.
Watch the documentary and get the truth about January 6th most of the media won't touch. (Tucker Carlson excluded with his 3 part series on the event.)
At the time of this upload, 94 people are still incarcerated in solitary in DC for terrorism whom no one is permitted to visit.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
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