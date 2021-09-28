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036 What If Adam And Eve Never Sinned, FAQ -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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21 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 36 we discuss a variety of subjects from questions received such as why does the 1611 King James Bible contain the apocryphal books?, Is the name of the Messiah Jesus or Yeshua?, are we "once saved, always saved?, what would have happened if Adam and Eve never sinned? And more.
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Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#AdamAndEve,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
The article by Sonica Veith is only available by mail request, please send your request to [email protected]
The Distraction Dilemma (Music Series) – Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Table Talk - Martin Luther
http://www.ntslibrary.com/PDF%20Books...
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/...
0:00 Start
4:29 Why does the original 1611 King James contain the Apocryphal Books?
6:46 Also, is a woman allowed to wear pants or trousers?
7:49 Is a woman allowed to have braided hair either natural or artificial?
9:40 Are beats allowed to be used in making a song for worship?
11:36 What if a person wants to be baptized but doesn’t want to join an organized church?
14:08 Is it appropriate for him to ask a pastor to baptize him
15:19 Please explain the Name Jesus, is it the name of the Messiah or is it Yeshua?
21:14 Would you teach us please who came up with the "modern theology' of Revelation
27:00 Please address the “once saved always saved” belief
33:38 What would have happened if Adam and Eve never sinned?
46:50 What is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7th day REFORM Adventists?
54:47 Can you please explain Tithing?
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#AdamAndEve,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
The article by Sonica Veith is only available by mail request, please send your request to [email protected]
The Distraction Dilemma (Music Series) – Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Table Talk - Martin Luther
http://www.ntslibrary.com/PDF%20Books...
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/...
0:00 Start
4:29 Why does the original 1611 King James contain the Apocryphal Books?
6:46 Also, is a woman allowed to wear pants or trousers?
7:49 Is a woman allowed to have braided hair either natural or artificial?
9:40 Are beats allowed to be used in making a song for worship?
11:36 What if a person wants to be baptized but doesn’t want to join an organized church?
14:08 Is it appropriate for him to ask a pastor to baptize him
15:19 Please explain the Name Jesus, is it the name of the Messiah or is it Yeshua?
21:14 Would you teach us please who came up with the "modern theology' of Revelation
27:00 Please address the “once saved always saved” belief
33:38 What would have happened if Adam and Eve never sinned?
46:50 What is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7th day REFORM Adventists?
54:47 Can you please explain Tithing?
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