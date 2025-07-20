VICTORY! DOJ Drops All Charges Against Doctor Who Defied COVID Tyranny w/ Dr. Kirk Moore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Kirk Moore was facing 35 years in prison for refusing to comply with COVID mandates—but in a stunning turn of events, the DOJ has dropped all charges. In this powerful interview, Dr. Moore shares the full story of his two-year battle, the moment he got the call that changed everything, and why he stood firm in the face of government tyranny.
