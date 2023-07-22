This doctor gives you 5 reasons you’re LUCKY nothing has happened to you after your #Covid #vaccine
“If you do get it, check your D-DIMER for micro-clotting and troponin for MYOCARDITIS - These problems can be asymptomatic and will lead to chronic disease or death, within 2-5 years!!”
“Your luck will run out, so please STOP taking these #Vaccines”
