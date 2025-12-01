Tongues of Amoeba Going into Your “Food”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syngenta Crop Protection and French greentech company Amoéba SA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop a bio-fungicide derived from the amoeba Willaertia magna.
This collaboration seeks to enhance sustainable farming practices and address increasing pest resistance, with a distribution agreement targeted for spring 2026.
