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Deer Tag ~ a message of Freedom
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13 views • July 10, 2020
Although this video was shot in my front yard, I'm ruthlessly using it for a message of Freedom. Some folks are addicted to football and assorted sports, but I find animals to be much more entertaining and certainly more enlightening. Catron County is one of the bastions of freedom and I endeavor to reflect that principle in video. The music also carries messages you will hear reflected in the Penobscot Tribe Singers introduction, America Remains by the Outlaws and We Must Take America back by politician Steve Vaus www.stevevaus.com
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