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Coffee Grounds: How And Why We Use Them In Our Garden
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570 views • August 02, 2019
Used coffee grounds are a great free resource to put to work in your garden. They enrich the soil with nitrogen and other minerals, improve soil structure, and increase organic matter in the soil. We use them in compost, vermicompost, and as a mulch. Why not give them a try in your garden?
OYR is all about growing a lot of food on a little land using sustainable organic methods, while keeping costs and labor at a minimum. Emphasis is placed on improving soil quality with compost, mulch, and compost tea. No store-bought fertilizers, soil amendments, pesticides, compost activators, etc. are used.
OYR is all about growing a lot of food on a little land using sustainable organic methods, while keeping costs and labor at a minimum. Emphasis is placed on improving soil quality with compost, mulch, and compost tea. No store-bought fertilizers, soil amendments, pesticides, compost activators, etc. are used.
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