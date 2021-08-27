BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA Approval Is A Bait & Switch & Potatohead's Decisions Gets Marines Killed In Afghanistan
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • August 27, 2021
Stop And Even Reverse Receding Gums - https://aimlessnews.com/Dentitox

If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList


Sources used in video:

10 US Marines killed because of Potatohead Biden - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/large-explosion-outside-kabul-airport/

You are on your own - https://twitter.com/BryanDeanWright/status/1430532043193167882

More data manipulation from CDC - https://newsrescue.com/trust-science-cdc-counts-people-who-died-within-14-days-of-jab-as-unvaccinated/

The vaxx did get approval, but it's complicated - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/25/did-fda-really-approve-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine-wait-what/

FDA bait and switch, the vaxx that got approved doesn't exist - https://www.brighteon.com/d58fca9d-546b-4069-a1ce-327b6631e320

Fauci explains what's happening to the vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whoa-fauci-finally-mentions-vaccine-risk-for-ade/

Recommended video - Ex-Pfizer employee says this is the end of big pharma - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/

Recommended reading - Covid vaccine is a terrible fuck up - https://vocal.media/longevity/covid-19-vaccines-may-be-the-biggest-uh-oh-in-history

Why would anyone listen to the CDC - https://www.brighteon.com/b5e5dfd8-d2e6-47a8-add8-16a04304670b

Unvaxxed Pfizer CEO says 4th shot needed for new variant in 3 months - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pfizer-ceo-says-covid-19-vaccine-resistant-variant-likely-emerge-pharma-co-system-place-release-new-variant-specific-jab-3-months-video/

Nitric Oxide nasal spray kills infections - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nitric-oxide-nasal-spray-reduces-covid-19-viral-load-95-within-24-hours-study

Natural immunity better than vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/25/large-sample-study-shows-natural-immunity-confers-stronger-and-longer-lasting-immunity-than-vaccine-which-again-defeats-the-ridiculous-premise-of-vaccine-passports/

Sweden is ignored because they aren't bowing to the health masters - https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/25/sweden-gets-it-on-covid-why-wont-the-rest-of-the-world-pay-attention-n1472553

This is the bullshit coming your way for the next couple years - https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/20/brent-yonts-former-kentucky-representatve-dies-despite-being-fully-vaccinated/8209027002/

87% of state employees vaxxed in Hawaii - https://mauinow.com/2021/08/25/87-6-of-state-employees-in-hawai%ca%bbi-are-fully-vaccinated-7-6-are-unvaccinated/

Potatohead wants your guns, but gave all this to the taliban - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-bidens-gift-taliban-included-110-helicopters-20-light-attack-airplanes-42000-light-attack-vehicles-25000-grenade-watchers/

Potatoheads woke bros went to same HS - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-hell-is-in-the-water-at-belmont-hills-high-school/

Afghan prez split with the benjamins - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghan-president-fled-country-with-169-million-in-u-s-taxpayer-cash/

NPR is butthurt that alt media is winning - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/nprs-mind-rot-logic-even-the-truth-can-be-misinformation/

The elites are all pedophiles - https://www.conservativebeaver.com/2021/08/25/justin-trudeaus-brother-arrested-on-charges-of-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor/

Meanwhile in Chicago - https://heyjackass.com/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430946193119453186


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
fdasgt reportproject veritasbidenx22reportthe salty cracker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy