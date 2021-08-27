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FDA Approval Is A Bait & Switch & Potatohead's Decisions Gets Marines Killed In Afghanistan
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140 views • August 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:
10 US Marines killed because of Potatohead Biden - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/large-explosion-outside-kabul-airport/
You are on your own - https://twitter.com/BryanDeanWright/status/1430532043193167882
More data manipulation from CDC - https://newsrescue.com/trust-science-cdc-counts-people-who-died-within-14-days-of-jab-as-unvaccinated/
The vaxx did get approval, but it's complicated - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/25/did-fda-really-approve-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine-wait-what/
FDA bait and switch, the vaxx that got approved doesn't exist - https://www.brighteon.com/d58fca9d-546b-4069-a1ce-327b6631e320
Fauci explains what's happening to the vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whoa-fauci-finally-mentions-vaccine-risk-for-ade/
Recommended video - Ex-Pfizer employee says this is the end of big pharma - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Recommended reading - Covid vaccine is a terrible fuck up - https://vocal.media/longevity/covid-19-vaccines-may-be-the-biggest-uh-oh-in-history
Why would anyone listen to the CDC - https://www.brighteon.com/b5e5dfd8-d2e6-47a8-add8-16a04304670b
Unvaxxed Pfizer CEO says 4th shot needed for new variant in 3 months - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pfizer-ceo-says-covid-19-vaccine-resistant-variant-likely-emerge-pharma-co-system-place-release-new-variant-specific-jab-3-months-video/
Nitric Oxide nasal spray kills infections - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nitric-oxide-nasal-spray-reduces-covid-19-viral-load-95-within-24-hours-study
Natural immunity better than vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/25/large-sample-study-shows-natural-immunity-confers-stronger-and-longer-lasting-immunity-than-vaccine-which-again-defeats-the-ridiculous-premise-of-vaccine-passports/
Sweden is ignored because they aren't bowing to the health masters - https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/25/sweden-gets-it-on-covid-why-wont-the-rest-of-the-world-pay-attention-n1472553
This is the bullshit coming your way for the next couple years - https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/20/brent-yonts-former-kentucky-representatve-dies-despite-being-fully-vaccinated/8209027002/
87% of state employees vaxxed in Hawaii - https://mauinow.com/2021/08/25/87-6-of-state-employees-in-hawai%ca%bbi-are-fully-vaccinated-7-6-are-unvaccinated/
Potatohead wants your guns, but gave all this to the taliban - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-bidens-gift-taliban-included-110-helicopters-20-light-attack-airplanes-42000-light-attack-vehicles-25000-grenade-watchers/
Potatoheads woke bros went to same HS - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-hell-is-in-the-water-at-belmont-hills-high-school/
Afghan prez split with the benjamins - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghan-president-fled-country-with-169-million-in-u-s-taxpayer-cash/
NPR is butthurt that alt media is winning - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/nprs-mind-rot-logic-even-the-truth-can-be-misinformation/
The elites are all pedophiles - https://www.conservativebeaver.com/2021/08/25/justin-trudeaus-brother-arrested-on-charges-of-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor/
Meanwhile in Chicago - https://heyjackass.com/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430946193119453186
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
10 US Marines killed because of Potatohead Biden - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/large-explosion-outside-kabul-airport/
You are on your own - https://twitter.com/BryanDeanWright/status/1430532043193167882
More data manipulation from CDC - https://newsrescue.com/trust-science-cdc-counts-people-who-died-within-14-days-of-jab-as-unvaccinated/
The vaxx did get approval, but it's complicated - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/25/did-fda-really-approve-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine-wait-what/
FDA bait and switch, the vaxx that got approved doesn't exist - https://www.brighteon.com/d58fca9d-546b-4069-a1ce-327b6631e320
Fauci explains what's happening to the vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whoa-fauci-finally-mentions-vaccine-risk-for-ade/
Recommended video - Ex-Pfizer employee says this is the end of big pharma - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Recommended reading - Covid vaccine is a terrible fuck up - https://vocal.media/longevity/covid-19-vaccines-may-be-the-biggest-uh-oh-in-history
Why would anyone listen to the CDC - https://www.brighteon.com/b5e5dfd8-d2e6-47a8-add8-16a04304670b
Unvaxxed Pfizer CEO says 4th shot needed for new variant in 3 months - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pfizer-ceo-says-covid-19-vaccine-resistant-variant-likely-emerge-pharma-co-system-place-release-new-variant-specific-jab-3-months-video/
Nitric Oxide nasal spray kills infections - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nitric-oxide-nasal-spray-reduces-covid-19-viral-load-95-within-24-hours-study
Natural immunity better than vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/25/large-sample-study-shows-natural-immunity-confers-stronger-and-longer-lasting-immunity-than-vaccine-which-again-defeats-the-ridiculous-premise-of-vaccine-passports/
Sweden is ignored because they aren't bowing to the health masters - https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/25/sweden-gets-it-on-covid-why-wont-the-rest-of-the-world-pay-attention-n1472553
This is the bullshit coming your way for the next couple years - https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/20/brent-yonts-former-kentucky-representatve-dies-despite-being-fully-vaccinated/8209027002/
87% of state employees vaxxed in Hawaii - https://mauinow.com/2021/08/25/87-6-of-state-employees-in-hawai%ca%bbi-are-fully-vaccinated-7-6-are-unvaccinated/
Potatohead wants your guns, but gave all this to the taliban - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-bidens-gift-taliban-included-110-helicopters-20-light-attack-airplanes-42000-light-attack-vehicles-25000-grenade-watchers/
Potatoheads woke bros went to same HS - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-hell-is-in-the-water-at-belmont-hills-high-school/
Afghan prez split with the benjamins - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghan-president-fled-country-with-169-million-in-u-s-taxpayer-cash/
NPR is butthurt that alt media is winning - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/nprs-mind-rot-logic-even-the-truth-can-be-misinformation/
The elites are all pedophiles - https://www.conservativebeaver.com/2021/08/25/justin-trudeaus-brother-arrested-on-charges-of-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor/
Meanwhile in Chicago - https://heyjackass.com/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430946193119453186
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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