Is Stress “The Invisible Killer” ?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
We all experience stress in our lives, but did you know that too much stress can be devastating to your health? In this clip, Dr. Darrell Wolfe explains how stress can wreak havoc on your body – and why he calls stress “The Invisible Killer.” Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how managing stress and making positive changes in your daily life can have an outstanding, beneficial impact on your health and wellness.