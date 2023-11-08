Create New Account
BlackRock: Masters of the Universe | Alex Newman
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
We're seeing "fascist, technocratic control of the economy," says Epoch Times contributor Alex Newman. He explains how BlackRock is fundamentally reshaping the economy against the best interest of the people. He details how we can stand up against fascism and preserve our freedom.

Alex Newman's Website:   https://libertysentinel.org/ 

alex newmanblackrockliberty and financemasters of the universedunagun kaiserweaponization of money

