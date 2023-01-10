Create New Account
Golden Sea Of Love - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
Published Yesterday

Golden Sea Of Love was written/performed by Chris Madsen in January 2023.

The video was shot by Chris along Kalamalka Lake in Vernon, BC, Canada also in January.

We live in a quantum vibrational field that responds to our personal vibrations. The highest vibration emanating through all the fields of consciousness is pure Love emanating as pure Light from which everything manifests in this ‘realm’ we are experiencing. As we attune to it our lives are filled. It is the vibration of heaven and thus heaven is returned to while still here.

Keywords
awakeningnew earthgolden ageage of love

