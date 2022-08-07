Common Wealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 - Satanic Ritual Ceremony For Baal

A satanic ritual took place at the British Commonwealth Games opening ceremony this week, (July 28, 2022), where 72 nations were attending. They rolled out a huge red-eyed statue of Baal surrounded by a hellscape arena and burning pits of fire. This was publicly broadcasted, they are no longer hiding their cult.



This comes as no surprise considering that most major sporting events such as the Super Bowl halftime shows and Winter/Summer Olympics do this regularly. This time, however, it is more blatant than ever before. The saddest part is that the ignorant masses watching the show are absolutely clueless about its meaning.