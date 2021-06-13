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WLAN poistaa viranomaiset
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104 views • June 13, 2021
Elämä on yhä hankalempaa. Viranomaiset ovat jatkuvassa pommituksessa; kuka tahansa voi hakkeroida WLANisi sekä kännykkäsi WIFIn ja alkaa pommittamaan sinua. Mitä tärkeämpi ihminen ole sitä enemmän saat päivässä tappavia home signaaleja. Hyvää homehtumista! Jos olet salaisessa poliisiissa, poliisissa, valtion palveluksessa muissa viroissa kuten armeijassa, sossussa, KELAssa, eläkelaitoksessa, pankissa, vakuutusyhtiössä jne olet signaalipommituksen varma kohde. Se ettet sitä itse juuri nyt huomaa ei tarkoita etteikö sinua koitettaisi eksterminoida. Se on fakta. - 300 Komitea on päättänyt viranomaisten depopulaatiosta. Georgia Guidestones kertoo rehdisti totuuden. Jos sinulla on VIRVE puhelin olet TARGET. Kuoleman tuoksua!
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