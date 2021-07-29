YOU MUST ASSIMILATE TO THE BORG VIA YOUR BLACK GOO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B66JtC1A6KJ8/
THOSE WHO TOOK THE VACCINATION ARE TICKING TIME BOMBS. THEY WILL BE TURNED AGAINST US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HqgezO5RKiHJ/
ALEXA DID THE GOVERNMENT RELEASE THE VIRUS? ACCORDING TO...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V4jlmCYoVw4N/
VACCINE INFUSED WITH MARK OF THE BEAST QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/diKC2clkZW8e/
Nanobot killing sperm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWJZoKn1Y0Ic/
Cell 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_sNew6Qc-s
The TRUTH About D-WAVE QUANTUM COMPUTERS and the FUTURE A.I. Artificial Intelligence Mandela Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXheG7TDtGA
BILL GATES EXPLAINS HOW THE COVID-19 VACCINE PERMANENTLY CHANGES DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CArlDaXzYkX2/
Real Military Zombie Apocalypse Training Halo Corp Navy Army Marines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J28vaK977RU
•••••••••••• Music By •••••••••••••
https://www.joystock.org/ - 'Persian Potion'
'Song Title (s)''
Jay Man - OurMusicBox
http://www.youtube.com/c/ourmusicbox
Free Royalty Free Music - 'Evil Spirits'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC26_j50pxI
"Naoya Sakamata - Savage Mountain" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY 3.0) license
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/b-savage-mountain
Darren Curtis - Justify the Lie" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DarrenCurti...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/rsyWCW7tGWQ