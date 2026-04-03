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U.S. Plane Downed Over Iran, 1 Crew Member Rescued, U.S. Invasion Rumors Continue
The Appearance
The Appearance
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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 4.3.2026


JET CREW MEMBER RESCUED

https://www.independentsentinel.com/one-crew-member-rescued-from-downed-jet-in-iran/


CHECHEN UNITS READY...

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/31/766102/chechen-units-ready-iran-deployment-event-us-invasion-reports


ISRAEL/IRAN GROUND TROOPS

https://www.jfeed.com/news-world/israel-iran-ground-troops


ISRAEL BOMBS IRANIAN NEGOTIATOR...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/israel-bombs-iranian-negotiator-before-he-could-meet-with-jd-vance


IRAN TO INCREASE MISSILE OPERATIONS...

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/02/766206/Iran-to-%E2%80%98gradually-increase%E2%80%99-missile-operations-against-enemies--Official


TRUMP SAYS HE IS CONSIDERING WITHDRAWING

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html


U.S. NEEDS TO RE-EXAMINE...

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/us-needs-to-re-examine-natos-value-to-country--state-secretary-1123927391.html


FIDEL CASTRO'S INFLUENCE GRANDSON...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/fidel-castros-influencer-grandson-would-welcome-deal-between/


GREENLAND/U.S./DENMARK DEAL...

https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/greenland-us-denmark-deal-special-forces-arctic-military


MARINES/TRUMP/IRAN OIL ISLANDS...

https://www.the-sun.com/news/16174792/marines-trump-iran-oil-islands-regime/


IRAN MISSILES 80% ON TARGET

https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/israel-confirm-iranian-missile-80pct-success


HALF OF IRAN'S MISSILE LAUNCHERS STILL INTACT

https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-intelligence-said-to-assess-around-half-of-irans-missile-launchers-still-intact/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

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