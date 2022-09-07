Requiem For A Country EP51

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix, John Henry, and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Gary McBride talk to AJ Fischer of investigatej6.org about his J6 experience and the experiences of others involved. Other stories include: Biden's MAGA Speech, Baric Studied Myocarditis In The 80's, Meta Censors For Government, 5G and Altimeters, and much more.