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Arizona Audit Report was Big!
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160 views • September 25, 2021
The evidence provided today by Dr. Shiva, Cyber Ninjas and the others who testified proved that people need to be held accountable for deletion of files and other criminal acts. The communist mockingbird propaganda main stream media will do whatever they can to down play the Arizona hearing today. The first domino fell today! Which state will be next?! #MAGA #KAG #MARICOPA #TRUMP2020
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If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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