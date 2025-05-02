⁣Parents furious after Burlington, Mass. students given survey with sexual questions





BURLINGTON, Mass. —





Parents and students voiced their concerns Tuesday night over a survey sent to Burlington Public Schools students that included some detailed questions about sexual behavior.





"Where the line was entirely crossed was the survey – disgusting and purely vile," said one 7th-grade student.





David Hanafin is the parent of another 7th grader. He opted out of allowing his son to take the survey, but says the school gave it to him anyway.





"The only thing parents are asking, teach kids to read, write, math, science, send them home, and we’ll take care of the rest," Hanafin said.





The school committee acknowledges that at least five students were given the survey even though their parents didn’t want them to take it.





The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) asks questions about bullying, drug and alcohol use, gender identity, and nutrition.





"The YRBS has been used not to harm children, but ensure that we have data and facts to understand what is needed to protect them," one parent said.





Some parents voiced support for many of the covered topics. Still, most spoke out about the detailed sexual questions.





"This was a gross lapse in judgment," another parent said.





The district said it was a public health consultant who made additions to definitions used in this year's survey.





Two parents who did not want their children to take the survey have now filed complaints with the US Department of Education, saying the school broke the law, and they have the support of others who are demanding change.





"Let’s keep our schools centered on learning and not social agendas. Our children deserve better. And Conti, you need to step down," said one parent, referring to Burlington schools superintendent Dr. Eric Conti.

