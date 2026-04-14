Ret Israeli Ret. Maj Gen - Netanyahu wants to finish off the whole world, but he doesn't have an army capable of doing what he claims

Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik aka Israel's "prophet of wrath" who warned of vulnerabilities before October 7th, assessed the strategic situation as "very bad."

"On the morning of April 4th he says he will destroy their civilization to the ground. At eight o'clock in the evening, he says ceasefire, negotiations. Essentially Trump surrendered."

The goal of overthrowing the Iranian regime failed. As long as they remain in power, they can rehabilitate themselves. Netanyahu wants to finish off the whole world, but he doesn't have an army capable of doing what he claims.

"We never had absolute victory. There won't be absolute victory, certainly not in these conditions. We didn't defeat Hamas. We didn't defeat Hezbollah. We didn't defeat the Iranians."