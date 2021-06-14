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The Signs are Now In Place
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62 views • June 14, 2021
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2021-06-13 - The Signs are Now In Place
Pastor JD talks about how all the signs are now in place pointing us to Christ’s imminent return in the rapture.
Pastor JD talks about how all the signs are now in place pointing us to Christ’s imminent return in the rapture.
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