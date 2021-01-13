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4 Healthy Lunch Ideas To Lose Weight
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242 views • January 13, 2021
4 Healthy Lunch Ideas To Lose Weight
Easy Healthy Recipes
1 chickpeas with spinach 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup BOILED shredded chicken
1 thinly sliced garlic clove
1 tbsp white vinegar
3 tbsp canned chickpeas
2 cups spinach
1 tsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Heat olive oil in a nonstick pan. Add garlic and the chopped spinach and cook and cover till the leaves wilt. Uncover and add chickpeas, chiken, vinegar, Salt and pepper and cover for a couple minutes, and serve warm.
2 Nicoise salad 380 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 eggs, hard boiled
1/2 cucumber, sliced
5 cherry tomatoes
1/3 cup spring onion, sliced
1 cup lettuce
1/2 can tuna chunks in spring water
1/4 cup red beans
1/2 tsp. dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tbsp. fresh parsley
1 tbps lemon juice
1 tbsp. olive oil
black pepper
Preparation
Boil eggs, approx 7 or 8 mins depending how you like them. Peel and set aside.
Place lettuce on a bowl and, cucumber, beans, tuna, tomato and spring onion.
In a small bowl whisk dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper, lemon juice and olive oil until smooth, then drizzle over salad, mix everything and serve immediately.
3 Broad beans with anchovies 150 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup canned or boiled broad beans
1 tsp olive oil
4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup spinach chopped
1 garlic cloves, sliced
2 anchovy fillets, chopped
1 tsp parsley
black pepper
Preparation
Heat the oil and garlic in a non-stick frying pan, add the chopped spinach and cook, cover till the leaves wilt. Uncover and add tomatoes and cover again for a couple minutes. Now add the beans and sauté for 1-2 minutes until heated through. Stir in the anchovies so they break up, season to taste with ground black pepper, then stir in parsley and serve.
4 Mixed Vegetables and Lentils recipe 350 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup water
1/4 cup lentils
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 oz tuna steak
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 cup carrots
1/4 cup suchini
1/4 cup red onion
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp ground pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1 tbsp water
Pinch of salt
Fresh parsley for garnish
Preparation
In a pot add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, add lentils and cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain, and set a side.
Meanwhile, to prepare vegetables: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add red onion, carrots, suchini and 1 tbsp water, stir and cover until vegetables are tender. Uncover and add salt pepper, garlic powder, coriander, cumin and stir. Push the vegetables to the side of thre pan to add tuna. Cook tuna until done and stir everything and cover for a couple minutes.
Serve the vegetables over the lentils. Garnish with parsley, if desired. enjoy!
Easy Healthy Recipes
1 chickpeas with spinach 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup BOILED shredded chicken
1 thinly sliced garlic clove
1 tbsp white vinegar
3 tbsp canned chickpeas
2 cups spinach
1 tsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Heat olive oil in a nonstick pan. Add garlic and the chopped spinach and cook and cover till the leaves wilt. Uncover and add chickpeas, chiken, vinegar, Salt and pepper and cover for a couple minutes, and serve warm.
2 Nicoise salad 380 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 eggs, hard boiled
1/2 cucumber, sliced
5 cherry tomatoes
1/3 cup spring onion, sliced
1 cup lettuce
1/2 can tuna chunks in spring water
1/4 cup red beans
1/2 tsp. dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tbsp. fresh parsley
1 tbps lemon juice
1 tbsp. olive oil
black pepper
Preparation
Boil eggs, approx 7 or 8 mins depending how you like them. Peel and set aside.
Place lettuce on a bowl and, cucumber, beans, tuna, tomato and spring onion.
In a small bowl whisk dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper, lemon juice and olive oil until smooth, then drizzle over salad, mix everything and serve immediately.
3 Broad beans with anchovies 150 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup canned or boiled broad beans
1 tsp olive oil
4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup spinach chopped
1 garlic cloves, sliced
2 anchovy fillets, chopped
1 tsp parsley
black pepper
Preparation
Heat the oil and garlic in a non-stick frying pan, add the chopped spinach and cook, cover till the leaves wilt. Uncover and add tomatoes and cover again for a couple minutes. Now add the beans and sauté for 1-2 minutes until heated through. Stir in the anchovies so they break up, season to taste with ground black pepper, then stir in parsley and serve.
4 Mixed Vegetables and Lentils recipe 350 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup water
1/4 cup lentils
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 oz tuna steak
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 cup carrots
1/4 cup suchini
1/4 cup red onion
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp ground pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1 tbsp water
Pinch of salt
Fresh parsley for garnish
Preparation
In a pot add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, add lentils and cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain, and set a side.
Meanwhile, to prepare vegetables: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add red onion, carrots, suchini and 1 tbsp water, stir and cover until vegetables are tender. Uncover and add salt pepper, garlic powder, coriander, cumin and stir. Push the vegetables to the side of thre pan to add tuna. Cook tuna until done and stir everything and cover for a couple minutes.
Serve the vegetables over the lentils. Garnish with parsley, if desired. enjoy!
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