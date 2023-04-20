Create New Account
House passes bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports at federally funded schools
The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender female athletes from participating in women’s sports at federally funded educational institutions. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is not expected to be passed by the Senate while the White House has affirmed President Biden would issue a veto regardless.


