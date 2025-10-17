BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ESCAPE the "Rat Race:" 3 Things Are For Sure & MORE!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 2 days ago

See below for some of the links mentioned: view my "How to OWN Your Life" 3-step system to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

or, on Protonmail Drive (without images):

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

3 SLEEP TOOLS:

1. Bio-mats.com/danny or Biomats.com/danny-tseng/ . Earn PASSIVE/RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP at: tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by clicking-on both: http://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer & https://Bio-mats.com/danny

To learn more about Richway's Biomat and/or global, part-time, home-based businesss opportunity, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected]

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707

Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by clicking-on both: http://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer & https://Bio-mats.com/danny

To learn more about Richway's Biomat and/or global, part-time, home-based businesss opportunity, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected]

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707

2. To sleep better, protect your cells, DNA, and mitochondria, save a bit of $ on your energy bill$, AND get your $$$ back in as quickly as ~5 years, visit: https://www.saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

You may also save 10% by applying code:

howtodieofnothing

when checking-out at SaticUSA.com

$$$$ To also help others save kWh $ & protect from EMFs by becoming a free SaticUSA affiliate, copy & paste the following into your web browser:

saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

Learn all about EMFs at any of the following:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerPoint

3. wear the world's first 3-lens circadian light-filtering eyewear and 4-in-1 UV transmitter prescription lenses by:

vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

You can also get a discount by applying my discount code:

howtodieofnothing


To easily share with others, use: tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers

$$$$$ To help others have better sleep and more by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my team, fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

For a free e-book titled, "LIGHT: THE KEY TO MASTER YOUR SLEEP AND ENERGY," visit: tinyurl.com/VivaRaysEbook

For more affordable blue light solutions, visit my Spectra479 affiliate link at:

https://spectra479.com/howtodieofnothing. To easily share with others, use: tinyurl.com/affordableBlueBlockers

Get a sneak-peak into my upcoming book, HowToDieOfNothing.com by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

tinyurl.com/IncreaseYourMindspan

tinyurl.com/CompressionOfMorbidity


Keywords
off-gridrobert kiyosakirich dad poor dadcash-flow quadrantrichwaybiomatdr kruseclean energy credit unionplastic free salt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy