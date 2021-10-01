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Microbiome Breakthrough: An “Inner Shield” Against EMF Damage?
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64 views • October 01, 2021
Dr. Marco Ruggiero has pioneered advanced research in the field of "inner EMF protection" using microbiome science. Learn about these remarkable breakthroughs from this cutting-edge scientists, and learn the truth about how EMFs impact your delicate microbiome.
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