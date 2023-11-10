Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Picture of the Early Church (Acts 2) Sabbath School Lesson Study Group w/ Chris Bailey III
channel image
CHANGE Ministry
6 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

The church is the generation of the saved growing towards God! ► Visit our WEBSITE: http://www.changeministry.org ► For prayer or baptism, contact Chris: [email protected] visit https://www.changeministry.org/contact.html ► Visit our other video CHANNELS: Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/changeministry Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UClG_rt3HjsPXS6EXfMGOrXg Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/changeministry ► SHOP our Amazon Health Store: https://www.changeministry.org/health.html Sabbath School Study Group (SSSG) is posted daily Monday-Friday. Subscribe for instant updates of all our studies and grow Learning is the means to an end; not an end to itself! ► PROPHECY PAGE: https://www.changeministry.org/the-highway-home.html ► Digital copies of this quarter’s lesson: https://www.sabbath.school/

Keywords
bible studyacts 2chris baileychangeministrychange ministrysabbath school lessonsabbath school study groupsabbath schoolchris bailey iiimotivation and preparation for missiona picture of the early church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket