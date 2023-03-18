The State Sponsored War On Freedom | The Crowhouse

Beat the banks. Pay 0% Interest

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vk1rYWmZ5WtI/

Six weeks’ paid Gender Affirmation Leave to be introduced at Suncorp Group

https://www.suncorpgroup.com.au/news/news/gender-affirmation-leave-at-Suncorp

Millions of rats in New York could carry COVID, study finds

https://news.sky.com/story/millions-of-rats-in-new-york-could-carry-covid-study-finds-12829445

Lab-Grown Meat Is Made of Cancer Cells

https://dailyclout.io/lab-grown-meat-is-made-of-cancer-cells-would-you-like-it-rare-or-medium/

New South Wales Australia Set To Launch All-In-One Digital ID To Fully Replace Physical Documents

https://winepressnews.com/2023/03/07/new-south-wales-australia-set-to-launch-all-in-one-digital-id-to-fully-replace-physical-documents-and-requires-facial-recognition/

Scientists uncover dangerous viruses within thawing permafrost

https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/scientists-uncover-dangerous-viruses-within-thawing-permafrost/news-story/dc68d1eab77f5e56ee86408da3614475

Western Civilization is Amalek

https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/373352

Farmer protest party wins 'monster' Dutch vote victory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-mytEqMH5M

U.S. Threatens Ban if TikTok’s Chinese Owners Don’t Sell Stakes

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-threatens-to-ban-tiktok-if-chinese-founder-doesnt-sell-ownership-stake-36d7295c

LIQUIFIED DEAD PEOPLE FED TO THE LIVING IN AMERICA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gvINXH8rjAnv/

Brett Tunbridge interviewed live on TNT radio today regarding the Warwick siege that used acoustic weapons to drive Steve Harrison to an early grave on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/otto4groom/videos/553267470120182/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=1YhcI9R&ref=sharing

Max Igan en Español

https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5

Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition

http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

The Crowhouse