GLENN BECK | Is the FBI’s search for hidden Biden documents ALL FOR SHOW?

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The FBI is FINALLY searching one of President Biden’s home for hidden documents, and agents already searched his D.C. think tank for them as well. But why now? Why weren’t these searches conducted LAST YEAR, when the DOJ first was informed the documents ever existed?
Glenn’s chief writer, Jason Buttrill, joins the show to explain how the Democrats, the FBI, and the DOJ likely worked together to cover up this entire Biden scandal just days before the midterm. So, could this be one of the biggest examples of election interference in U.S. history?!
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