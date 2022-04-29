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The Real Reason We "Suddenly" Have a Ministry of Truth in America
JD Rucker
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220 views • April 29, 2022
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There seems to be a common narrative being expressed by conservative commentators and talking heads. The "Misinformation Governance Board," also known as the Ministry of Truth, was launched by the Biden regime to police topics of particular interest to the Democrats, at least according to most pundits. What if I told you that Biden and the Democrats are just the pimps in all this who are getting some benefit but who are really just supposed to take the brunt of the blowback?


There's a scene in The Godfather when Vito Corleone is instructing consigliere Tom Hagen on how to handle Emilio Barzini's new drug enterprise. Tom is surprised by this because he believes he is dealing with Philip Tattaglia. But as Vito informs him, Tattaglia's a pimp. The real power behind the scenes is Barzini.


Democrats are pimps in all of this. Joe Biden is a puppet being told what to do by the powers-that-be. Misinformation Governance Board Director Nina Jankowicz is an intentionally placed distraction who will draw focus to her instead of the evil deeds intended for the board itself.


There's another common narrative that this was a knee-jerk reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter. What if I told you that this is also not true, that they've been planning this for a very long time and Musk buying Twitter was just an inciting moment to make it all seem like this was a spur-of-the-moment decision? In reality, there was always going to be this Ministry of Truth. It was just a matter of selecting the right moment, just like gun-grabbers wait for a mass shooting before trying to incite calls for gun control.


On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explain how all of this is coming together and why it's the globalist elites, the New World Order, who are actually behind the installation of the Ministry of Truth. We can tell this by what has been censored and what hasn't. For the most part, the things being censored help Democrats, though not all of it does. Meanwhile, some of the things that would benefit them to be censored are completely ignore.
Keywords
censorshippodcastjoe bidenconspiracynew world order1984elon muskworld economic forumministry of truththe great resetneo-marxismtop storyledethe midnight sentinelnina jankowiczmisinformation governance board
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