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KYMATICA (2009)
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70 views • May 19, 2020
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Conspiracy in the subconscious mind breeds itself into the collective as a parasite. This film explores the fundamental substance of human consciousness as the tool for any revolution. Without looking within, every attempt without is without power.
Bloodlines, book burning and the hard work of people like Michael Tsarion, Henrick Palmgren, Daniel Stewart and Dr. Bruce Lipton.
www.BenJosephStewart.com
Conspiracy in the subconscious mind breeds itself into the collective as a parasite. This film explores the fundamental substance of human consciousness as the tool for any revolution. Without looking within, every attempt without is without power.
Bloodlines, book burning and the hard work of people like Michael Tsarion, Henrick Palmgren, Daniel Stewart and Dr. Bruce Lipton.
www.BenJosephStewart.com
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