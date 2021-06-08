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OC SUPERVISORS WANT TO SILENCE YOUR VOICE FOREVER!!!!!!! -- Peggy Hall
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80 views • June 08, 2021
Jun 7, 2021
"SUPERVISORS, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED!!" -- THIS IS MY MOST POWERFUL 7-MINUTE VIDEO!! PLEASE LISTEN AND SHARE!!
www.freedomforcalifornia.org
www.thehealthyamerican.org
JOIN US TO STOP THIS BOARD FROM SILENCING YOU FOREVER
TUES June 8, 8:30 am
Hall of Public Administration
333 W. Santa Ana Blvd
Santa Ana, CA
email your comments to: [email protected]
**** TALKING POINTS ****
This OC Board of Supervisors is on very, very thin ice. It wants to silence YOUR voice by limiting public comment at the board of supervisors meetings.
These lawbreakers snuck in a last-minute agenda item to REMOVE your RIGHT TO ADDRESS the government -- which violates your right to free speech!!!
The board is calling your comments "UNNECESSARY REPETITIONS" and wants to limit public comment to a "spokesperson" who would speak for everyone.
ARE THEY OUT OF THEIR MINDS?!?!
This proposed rule is a violation of the following laws:
1. CA Constitution
2. U.S. Constitution
3. CA Gov Code 37100 (any law passed by a local gov't is invalid if it violates the constitution)
4. The Brown Act -- Ca Gov Code 54954.3 -- protects YOUR RIGHT TO CRITICIZE THE POLICIES OF YOUR GOV'T OFFICIALS
**** This is the FIGHT OF OUR LIVES!!!****
Even more important than the "needle" -- because they want to SILENCE US FOREVER!!!
***REPOST AND SHARE*** and join us in person!
✅ EXCLUSIVE CONTENT here: Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
"SUPERVISORS, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED!!" -- THIS IS MY MOST POWERFUL 7-MINUTE VIDEO!! PLEASE LISTEN AND SHARE!!
www.freedomforcalifornia.org
www.thehealthyamerican.org
JOIN US TO STOP THIS BOARD FROM SILENCING YOU FOREVER
TUES June 8, 8:30 am
Hall of Public Administration
333 W. Santa Ana Blvd
Santa Ana, CA
email your comments to: [email protected]
**** TALKING POINTS ****
This OC Board of Supervisors is on very, very thin ice. It wants to silence YOUR voice by limiting public comment at the board of supervisors meetings.
These lawbreakers snuck in a last-minute agenda item to REMOVE your RIGHT TO ADDRESS the government -- which violates your right to free speech!!!
The board is calling your comments "UNNECESSARY REPETITIONS" and wants to limit public comment to a "spokesperson" who would speak for everyone.
ARE THEY OUT OF THEIR MINDS?!?!
This proposed rule is a violation of the following laws:
1. CA Constitution
2. U.S. Constitution
3. CA Gov Code 37100 (any law passed by a local gov't is invalid if it violates the constitution)
4. The Brown Act -- Ca Gov Code 54954.3 -- protects YOUR RIGHT TO CRITICIZE THE POLICIES OF YOUR GOV'T OFFICIALS
**** This is the FIGHT OF OUR LIVES!!!****
Even more important than the "needle" -- because they want to SILENCE US FOREVER!!!
***REPOST AND SHARE*** and join us in person!
✅ EXCLUSIVE CONTENT here: Get ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://the-healthy-american.creator-spring.com/
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/state-laws
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/medical-rights
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/employee-rights
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out if public schools:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
✅ EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://www.preparewithpeggy.com
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters, card and notes can be sent here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Contact me through the website here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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