This Saint News 9/22/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
20 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:


I don't often show debunking videos, but news is moving so fast these days, and you know Imma keep you posted. Then we will check in on Israel for a bit and see where we stand with everything. Your Headlines are all ready to go and this week I got some Quickies for you too. We're running through some X Files after that, followed by some important Top Stories, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Rathbone The Two State Solution


https://x.com/_rathbone/status/1835399028017614852


Financial Heist


https://x.com/AllBiteNoBark88/status/1833645565495939454


Mug Club - Covid Czar


https://x.com/scrowder/status/1836737026281836727


Peter St. Onge - Unconstitutional Rules


https://x.com/profstonge/status/1836744549181407331


Diddy and Jay Z Animation - Morbid Melon


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmmlBBKZ7VQ


Alexis Lorenze


https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1836436411613909078


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
