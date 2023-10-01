Create New Account
Neil Oliver: How Our Leaders Are Actively Killing Our People By Design
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 19 hours ago

(Sep 30, 2023) 'We are at a fork in the road from which there’s no turning back. We must open our eyes to the much, much bigger picture … see what’s really going on.' Neil Oliver asks: Who are we and what is it we truly care about?


