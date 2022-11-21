B-17 Texas Raiders Crash: Wings Over Dallas 2022 B17 Texas Raiders Full Demo & Crash Tribute HD

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos





https://youtu.be/EQydqkrLGsQ





Nov 19, 2022

The Flying Fortress served in every theater of battle early in the war, but after May 1943 all B-17 production was shifted to Europe because the Allied High Command had given top priority to defeating Hitler.



As the backbone of the 8th Air Force's heavy bomber force, the B-17s and their intrepid crew suffered unimaginable losses dropping a greater tonnage of bombs on Hitler's Europe than any other type of aircraft.

