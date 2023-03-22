MORALITY AND IF'S | #1852

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Link from Today's Show:
Mayra's Verse: Deuteronomy 28:7-10 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy+28%3A7-10&version=KJV
Hiding exculpatory evidence: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/breaking-soros-funded-da-alvin-bragg-caught-hiding-nearly-600-pages-of-exculpatory-evidence-from-ny-grand-jury-in-trump-case-video/
Moral Authority: https://www.definitions.net/definition/moral%20authority
Moral Relativism: https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=mcafee&ei=UTF-8&p=moral+relativism+definition&type=E211US105G0#id=1&vid=e50d6bc8378ea8e2ffa5e99c272817bc&action=click
One Guy from the Hood Looks Fauci in the Eye and Demolishes 3 Years of Propaganda in 37 Seconds Flat : https://rumble.com/v2e1ol0-one-guy-from-the-hood-looks-fauci-in-the-eye-and-demolishes-3-years-of-prop.html
Amos 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos+3&version=KJV
Amos 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos%204&version=KJV
Isaiah 32: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+32&version=KJV
Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+1&version=KJV
KENTUCKY HUDDLE LIVESTREAM! : https://coachdavelive.com/kentuckylive
Websters1828:
Hypocrite: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Hypocrite
Ethics: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ethics
Educate: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/educate
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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