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CANADIAN GETS HIS BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN BY THE PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA - LOVE WILL OVERCOME!
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70 views • February 16, 2022
CANADIAN GETS HIS BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN BY THE PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA - THAT SUCKS !
WHEN THE DEVILS CAME DOWN - https://www.brighteon.com/996b8fda-d204-4836-b519-f1710a96babb
Trudeau's Dark Pedophilia Network Exposed - https://www.brighteon.com/c9617cc2-34ee-49cc-911e-58d5f213419d
PILOT GREG HILL HAS A MESSAGE TIME TO SPEAK UP! - https://www.brighteon.com/edc16e45-ae00-41ee-a803-ec1eb1207754
FRAUD HAS TAKEN PLACE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvbbN2VVxvFT/
WATCH WHAT 5G DOES TO THIS DRONE! - AEROPLANES BEWARE! https://www.brighteon.com/2e21aeaa-40cb-47b5-8d25-2b971be2265f
THE BOOKIES ARE BEHIND IT! - https://www.brighteon.com/90815e58-7fb9-43b1-8da3-243240eecac3
TRACKING THE VACCINATED! IN TOWN -TRACKABLE AND HACKABLE! -https://www.brighteon.com/c8c9a09d-7133-4bfe-bce4-c42d5aaaa7ad
WHEN THE DEVILS CAME DOWN - https://www.brighteon.com/996b8fda-d204-4836-b519-f1710a96babb
Trudeau's Dark Pedophilia Network Exposed - https://www.brighteon.com/c9617cc2-34ee-49cc-911e-58d5f213419d
PILOT GREG HILL HAS A MESSAGE TIME TO SPEAK UP! - https://www.brighteon.com/edc16e45-ae00-41ee-a803-ec1eb1207754
FRAUD HAS TAKEN PLACE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvbbN2VVxvFT/
WATCH WHAT 5G DOES TO THIS DRONE! - AEROPLANES BEWARE! https://www.brighteon.com/2e21aeaa-40cb-47b5-8d25-2b971be2265f
THE BOOKIES ARE BEHIND IT! - https://www.brighteon.com/90815e58-7fb9-43b1-8da3-243240eecac3
TRACKING THE VACCINATED! IN TOWN -TRACKABLE AND HACKABLE! -https://www.brighteon.com/c8c9a09d-7133-4bfe-bce4-c42d5aaaa7ad
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