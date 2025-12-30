BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Lot Like Birds - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2152
20 views • 1 day ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the post-hardcore band, A Lot Like Birds, while on their 2025 U.S. headline tour with Dwellings, Zeta, Amarionette, and Mella. A Lot Like Birds is currently supporting their newest single, "When in Love" featuring Geoff Rickly.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 15, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH A LOT LIKE BIRDS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/alotlikebirds

Instagram - https://instagram.com/alotlikebirds

Twitter - https://twitter.com/alotlikebirds


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:56 Driver's Area

01:54 Bunks

07:03 Generator & Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


digital tour busbus invadersmathcorea lot like birdsa lot like birds digital tour busa lot like birds bus invadersa lot like birds tour busa lot like birds interviewa lot like birds banda lot like birds musickurt travismichael franzinojoseph arringtonandy cizeka lot like birds post-hardcorea lot like birds experimental rocka lot like birds progressive rocka lot like birds math rocka lot like birds mathcorea lot like birds metalcore
00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

00:56Driver's Area

01:54Bunks

07:03Generator & Trailer

