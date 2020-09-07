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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Ryan Sprague Lied + Berkshire Tom +Kevin Day] - OT Chan Live#309
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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12 views • September 07, 2020
#CHANGEREALITY #KEYINDAY #UFOS #ALIEN #UFO #TICTAC

Topics

1) A Interesting Clip from Martins Show Guest Tom Warner Berkshire UFO incident (bits also at 1h26 and 1.50 mark)
2) Ryan Sprague Lied about his UFO sighting exposed by Martin Willis

3) Kevin Day interview

Had problems with Robert sleeping in. so late start
then at 2:20m mark Robert drops of the chat and dont come back
and so power cut or isp outage? we are yet to find out
so I decided to end this show early. Paul

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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liesufoufosstoriescaseufologyfraudsryansprague
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